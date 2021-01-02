FBR approves to provide electricity, gas to new industries at discounted rates

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has approved the provision of electricity and gas to new industries at discounted rates, effective from Friday 1st January.

Registration of new industries has been started under the Sales Tax Circular. The FBR has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for registration of new manufacturers for concessionary tariff rates on supply of electricity and gas.

According to the FBR, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet vide its decision in case No ECC-434/59/2020 dated 02.12.2020, directed the FBR, the Ministry of Commerce, and the other stakeholders to devise a SOP for enrollment of registered persons under the export-oriented sectors (erstwhile zero-rated sectors) to qualify concessionary regime of electricity, the RLNG, and the gas tariff.

Accordingly, a meeting was held in the FBR on December 22, 2020, and as a result of thorough deliberations among all stakeholders, the requisite SOP has been agreed upon and being rolled onto.

According to the circular, registration of new export industry has been started from January 1.