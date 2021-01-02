AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
NAB Lahore recovers over Rs 29bn in 2020

  • The agency claims that the current three-year period has seen a 945 percent increase over the past 17 years.
Ali Ahmed 02 Jan 2021

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recovered more than Rs 29 billion from corrupt elements in the year 2020. NAB Lahore has processed more than 9,000 complaints.

The Accountability Bureau Lahore has claimed in its performance report for the year 2020 that the agency has recovered Rs5.6 billion directly and Rs23.42 billion indirectly from corrupt elements.

The agency claims that the current three-year period has seen a 945 percent increase over the past 17 years.

According to the report, 5,023 complaints were received last year, but more than 9,000 complaints have been processed through the backlog. 38 references worth billions of rupees were filed in the accountability courts.

According to the report, last year the Lahore Accountability Court ruled on 100 references. According to NAB Lahore spokesperson, the Accountability Bureau will continue its constitutional and legal proceedings till the end of corruption in the country.

