Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation increased by eight percent on year-on-year basis in December 2020 compared to an increase of 8.3 percent in the previous month, while on month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.7 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), month-on-month basis the top few commodities which contributed to inflation included eggs (15.67 percent), spices (6.88 percent), butter (6.75 percent), dry fruits (4.57 percent), vegetable ghee (3.07 percent), cooking oil (2.2 percent), and fish (1.51 percent).

However, prices of some items witnessed decline including onions (29.12 percent), tomatoes (27.12 percent), vegetables (19.18 percent), sugar (18.07 percent), potatoes (13.12 percent), wheat (4 percent), fruits (1.85 percent), and pulse gram (1.23 percent).

The year-on-year basis some commodities which contributed to inflation varied from include chicken (67.35 percent), eggs (64.39 percent), spices (47.45 percent), potatoes (38.33 percent), beans (29.85 percent), butter (27.8 percent), wheat (24.15 percent), moong (23.09 percent), maash (19.94 percent), vegetable ghee (17.25 percent), sugar (15.32 percent), and mustard oil (15.07 percent), however, prices of some items declined including onions (24.38 percent), tomatoes (11.16 percent), and fish (8.08 percent).

The CPI inflation general, increased by eight percent on year-on-year basis in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.3 percent in the previous month, and 12.6 percent in December 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.7 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month, and a decrease of 0.3 percent in December 2019.

The CPI inflation urban increased by seven percent on year-on-year basis in December 2020 as compared to an increase of seven percent in the previous month and 12 percent in December 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.3 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month, and a decrease of 0.4 percent in December 2019.

The CPI inflation rural increased by 9.5 percent on year-on-year basis in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 10.5 percent in the previous month, and 13.6 percent in December 2019.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 1.2 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1 percent in the previous month, and a decrease of 0.3 percent in December 2019.

The SPI inflation on YoY increased by 9.1 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.9 percent a month earlier, and an increase of 18.1 percent in December 2019.

On MoM basis, it decreased by 2.7 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1 percent a month earlier, and a decrease of two percent in December 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.7 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of five percent a month earlier, and an increase of 12.4 percent in December 2019.

The WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.3 percent in December 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.9 percent a month earlier, and a decrease of 0.3 percent in corresponding month i.e. December 2019.

The Core inflation (NFNE) measured by non-food non-energy urban CPI increased by 5.6 percent on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6 percent in the previous month, and 7.5 percent in December, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in December, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.3 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.4 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.7 percent on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.4 percent in the previous month, and 8.1 percent in December, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5 percent in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.3 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.3 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean urban CPI increased by 6.2 percent on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to 6.3 percent in the previous month and by 9.6 percent in December, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4 percent in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.2 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 8.8 percent on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to 9.1 percent in the previous month and by 10.8 percent in December, 2019.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.3 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

The month-on-month basis the top few commodities, which varied from previous month and contributed in urban CPI includes eggs (15.67 percent), spices (6.88 percent), butter (6.75 percent), dry fruits (4.57 percent), vegetable ghee (3.07 percent), cooking oil (2.2 percent), and fish (1.51 percent).

However, prices of some items decreased including onions (29.12 percent), tomatoes (27.12 percent), vegetables (19.18 percent), sugar (18.07 percent), potatoes (13.12 percent), wheat (4.00 percent), fruits (1.85 percent), and pulse gram (1.23 percent). Among the non-food items prices of some increased including electricity (5.96 percent), transport services (5.07 percent), hosiery (3.43 percent), cleaning and laundering (2.74 percent), motor vehicle accessories (2.06 percent), woolen cloth (1.39 percent) and drugs and medicines (1.29 percent).

Prices of some decreased including personal effects (0.66 percent).

On year-on-year some top few commodities which varied from previous year i.e. December, 2019 among the food items and increased include chicken (67.35 percent), eggs (64.39 percent), spices (47.45 percent), potatoes (38.33 percent), beans (29.85 percent), butter (27.8 percent), wheat (24.15 percent), moong (23.09 percent), maash (19.94 percent), vegetable ghee (17.25 percent), sugar (15.32 percent), and mustard oil (15.07 percent).

Prices of some decreased including onions (24.38 percent), tomatoes (11.16 percent), and fish (8.08 percent).

Among non-food prices of some items increased including personal effects (19.62 percent), clinic fee (15.48 percent), cleaning and laundering (13.57 percent), woolen readymade garments (13.06 percent), and woolen cloth (12.85 percent).

Prices of some items decreased including motor fuel (8.76 percent), electricity (5.96 percent), and LPG (2.54 percent).

The month-on-month basis the top few commodities which varied from previous month and contributed in the rural CPI includes food increased: eggs (14.08 percent), spices (4.19 percent), cooking oil (3.71 percent), chicken (3.21 percent), vegetable ghee (3.13 percent), mustard oil (2.63 percent), fish (2.47 percent), maash (2.01 percent), and dry fruits (1.95 percent).

Decreased: onions (31.45 percent), sugar (23.04 percent), tomatoes (19.82 percent), vegetables (18.15 percent), potatoes (16.61 percent), wheat (3.91 percent), wheat flour (3.53 percent), and fruits (1.49 percent).

Non-food increased: electricity (5.96 percent), woolen readymade garments (4.14 percent), transport services (3.03 percent), construction items (2.52 percent), footwear (2.4 percent), hosiery (2.03 percent), and drugs and medicines (1.47 percent).

Decreased: personal effects (1.29 percent).

Year-on-year: top few commodities, which varied from previous year i.e. December 2019 are given below: food increased: eggs (65.35 percent), chicken (63.25 percent), spices (49.63 percent), potatoes (46.96 percent), wheat (28.11 percent), beans (21.91 percent), masoor (20.59 percent), moong (20.43 percent), maash (19.41 percent), vegetable ghee (18.3 percent), cooking oil (15.8 percent), wheat flour (15.79 percent), rice (15.65 percent), and mustard oil (15.64 percent).

Decreased: onions (27.6 percent), tomatoes (12.86 percent), fruits (10.36 percent), and vegetables (10.35 percent).

Non-food increased: personal effects (21.89 percent), hosiery (20.8 percent), clinic fee (18.51 percent), cleaning and laundering (17.06 percent), plastic products (14.5 percent), and woolen readymade garments (13.13 percent).

Decreased: motor fuels (9.18 percent), electricity (5.96 percent), and the LPG (3.69 percent).

The Wholesale Price Index for December 2020 increased by 0.34 percent over November 2020.

It increased by 5.67 percent over the corresponding month of the last year.

YoY and MoM movements, from December, 2019 to December, 2020.

Top few commodities which varied from previous month are given: increased: spice crops (32.65 percent), eggs (15.41 percent), maize (12.88 percent), pipe fittings (6.81 percent), hosiery (6.15 percent), glass sheets (5.99 percent), kerosene oil (3.83 percent), diesel (3.78 percent), vegetable ghee (3.04 percent), dry fruits (2.93 percent), and rice (2.27percent).

Decreased: vegetables (25.24 percent), sugar (21.8 percent), potatoes (17.32 percent), wheat (4.24 percent), furnace oil (1.53 percent), and wheat flour (1.46 percent).

Year-on-year top few commodities which varied from previous year i.e. December, 2019 are given below: increased: spice crops (130.26 percent), spices (78.99 percent), poultry (68.47 percent), eggs (64.97 percent), sugar (61.21 percent), jowar (40.23 percent), timber (36.5 percent), potatoes (35.69 percent), cotton fabrics (32.8 percent), wheat (25.38 percent), footwear (21.71 percent), wheat flour (20.33 percent), bajra (19.97 percent), vegetable ghee (19.8 percent), rice (16.99 percent), meat (16.58 percent), and cotton seeds (13.49 percent).

Decreased: kerosene oil (29.64 percent), vegetables (27.05 percent), diesel (18.88 percent), motor spirit (10.88 percent), fertilisers (8.7percent), and electricity (3.83 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021