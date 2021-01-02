SIMAP, IME sign MoU

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), Sialkot and Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering (IME), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore.

The purpose of this MoU is to strengthen industry-academia linkages for sustainable socio-economic growth. The Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering (IME) will enhance cooperation in designing and implementing low cost interventions for competitiveness enhancement of the surgical cluster, Sialkot.

