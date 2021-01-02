PHMEA congratulates BMP for victory in FPCCI election

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMEA) Former Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Former Chairman & Chief Coordinator Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Former Chairman & Deputy Chief Coordinator Junaid Makda, Central Chairman Mohammad Riaz Ahmed, Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Mehboob Shaikh, Vice Chairman Tariq Munir, Former Chairman Adil Butt, Former Vice Chairman Shafique Butt and Central Executive Committee have expressed cordial felicitations to Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on winning the election of FPCCI President.

They also congratulated the Businessmen Panel (BMP) for second victory in a row in the elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) which endorse the confidence reposed by the Business and Industrial Community. They also congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents.

They recognized that the Businessmen Panel under the chair of Mian Anjum Nisar has been enterprising hard for the last several years and this was the second consecutive year of victory. Mian Anjum Nisar as FPCCI President 2020 served dedicatedly and robustly during the period of COVID-19 and conducted meetings online & zoom. Mian Anjum Nisar and his team remained more active and delivered throughout the tenure as compared to their predecessors. They assured to extend best support and cooperation to Federation to strengthen its writ and achieve the objectives to promote commerce and industry in the larger interest of the country.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021