KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 173,641 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,733 tonnes of import cargo and 46,908 tonnes of export cargo including 6,765 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 126,733 tonnes comprised of 38,694 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,076 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,635 tonnes of rock phosphate; 11,799 tonnes of wheat; 2,786 tonnes of soyabean and 51,743 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 46,908 tonnes comprised of 30,708 tonnes of containerised cargo and 16,200 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 6,765 containers comprising of 3,076 containers import and 3,689 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 941 of 20's and 862 of 40's loaded while 377 of 20's and 17 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 866 of 20's and 403 of 40's loaded containers while 357 of 20's and 830 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were seven ships namely Actuaria, Southampton Express, Xin Qing Dao, As Sicilia, MT Lahore, Star Antares and Union Explorer carrying containers, tanker, wheat and clinkers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eight vessels viz. Botany Bay, Hyundai Prestige, Barbara, Chemstar Sapphire, MT Quetta, Ince Anadolu , Mahar and Jin Tao carrying containers, tanker, wheat, cement and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Ubena, OOCL Guangzhou and Heilan Rising carrying containers and general cargo respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are four vessels viz. KMTC Mumbai, MSC Nicole, X-Press Guernsey and SOL carrying containers and tanker respectively due to arrive on Friday while five vessels viz. Shiling, As Sophia, CSCL Bohai Sea, Ince Karadeniz and Spinel carrying containers, wheat and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 206,322 tonnes comprising 160,232 tonnes of import cargo and 46,090 tonnes of export cargo including 5,600 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 160,232 tonnes includes 62,272 tonnes of coal; 1,009 tonnes of LPG; 16,400 tonnes of palm oil; 2,908 tonnes of palm kernel; 4,226 tonnes of chemical; 7,107 tonnes of canola and 66,310 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,090 tonnes includes 6,000 tonnes of cement and 40,090 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,600 containers comprising of 3,490 containers import and 2,110 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There were three ships namely New Horizon, GW Eleni and Spring Ploeg carrying coal and chemical respectively sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while four ships namely Express Athens, Express Guernsey, Cape Male and Jupiter Ace carrying containers and palm kernel respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, canola, KPG mix and palm kernel respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty vessels viz. Chipol Brok Sun, SN Harmony, Inca Queen, Bunun Noble, Hanton Trader-III, Alwathaba, Scarlett Manx, African Tern, Happy Kestrel, Emmaris-2, VSC Posidon, Blue Cat, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, PGC Pxireas, White Purl, Songa Chall NGC, Navig-8 Saph, Corona and Stena Impeceable carrying general cargo, steel coil, coal, wheat, cement, rice, chemical, LPG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Hanton Trader-III, Alwathaba, African Tern and Happy Kestrel carrying coal, cement and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Friday.

No ship due to arrive on Friday.

