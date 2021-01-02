AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFC organizes corporate conversation on SDGs

02 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The leading fertilizer company of Pakistan, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) organized corporate conversation on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inspire corporate sector to embrace the SDGs. The session also focused on Pakistan Stock Exchange minimum SDGs reporting requirement for listed companies, which will result in embedding SDGs into corporate strategy and policies for meaningful contribution towards these goals.

The event was held in Karachi in collaboration with Planning Commission, Government of Pakistan, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Corporate Social Responsibility Centre Pakistan (CSRCP).

Dr. Talib Lashari, Technical Advisor, Population Welfare Department, Government of Sindh during his address at the ceremony appreciated FFC's efforts for organizing a successful event and emphasized on the need for public-private partnership to scale up the impact in implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

Raeda Latif, Head of Marketing & Business Development - Pakistan Stock Exchange, briefed the audience as key note speaker on the minimum SDGs requirement for Listed Companies and highlighted the SDGs and targets required to be reported by companies for competing at PSX Top 25 companies awards, coupled with related benefits of reporting on SDGs.

Muhammad Imran, Director Projects and Training, CSRCP as the second keynote speaker briefed the participants on embedding SDGs into corporate strategy and policies in order to tap the opportunities provided by SDGs as well as managing business risks.

Panel discussion was moderated by Umer Malik, Policy Analyst, Development Policy, UNDP. Other panellists including Ms. Raeda Latif, Nadeem Ahmed, Social Policy Advisor, Federal SDG Support Unit and Muhammad Imran agreed on embedding SDGs into corporate strategy and policies to help businesses in gaining competitive advantage through robust public-private sector coordination for achieving success in meeting these goals.-PR

