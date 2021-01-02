AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
2021 will be year of investment in Balochistan: BBoIT CEO

02 Jan 2021

QUETTA: Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Farman Zarkoon has said that 2021 will be the year of investment in Balochistan. In 2020, Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade has achieved several important targets. Many milestones have been achieved in one year. Among them is a formulation of the first investment policy of the province, establishment of Ease of Doing Business Cell, establishment of liaison offices in Islamabad and Karachi, approval of special economic zones in Hub and Bostan, and Balochistan Investment Guide.

He said that the Balochistan Investment Guide was well received at the international level and was sent to diplomatic missions of 30 countries. It was also translated into Turkish and Chinese languages. A letter of appreciation on politics was also written by the Foreign Ministry. In addition, a conference was held in Karachi in February in collaboration with the Balochistan Coastal Development Authority, and the Department of Tourism. Invited to invest in which had very positive effects.

Besides, the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade organized webinars for investors from different countries which were very successful. These countries include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States, Australia, South Africa, and others. Due to these webinars, a large number of foreign investors were attracted to Balochistan and expressed interest in investing in various sectors.

He said that in a short span of one year under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, we have come a long way in development by making the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade functional and organized for investors and the business community. These steps have restored confidence of investors and they are coming to Balochistan.-PR

