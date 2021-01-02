Attack on Teri Temple: Hindu community looking towards SC to seek justice

KARACHI: Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, during a detailed meeting with the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, has acknowledged the positive role of the Supreme Court for protection of minorities' rights. The meeting was held in the context of the recent attack against Terri Temple and Samadhi (Shrine) of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj, located at district Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also condemned the tragic incident and assured to take strict action against the culprits. The Prime Minister also endorsed the CJP directives and asked to submit the report, prepared by the One Man Commission, constituted by the Supreme Court, to the PM Office.

The commission, headed by Dr Shoaib Saddle, is composed of Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Advocate Saqib Jillani and Additional Attorney General.

According to latest reports, the FIR has been lodged and 24 culprits haven been arrested. The trial of culprits would be held under the blasphemy and terrorism charges in the ATC courts. The One Man Commission, on the directive of Supreme Court, would also visit the demolished site on Friday, 01st January, 2021, at 11:30 am for finding facts.

During the meeting with Dr Ramesh Vankwani, honorable Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed grave concern over the tragic incident and informed that he has already taken cognizance of the issue with the directions to One Man Commission on Minorities Rights, Chief Secretary KPK and IGP KPK to visit the site on priority basis and submit the report on Monday, 04th January, 2021. He further informed that the matter is fixed before the court on Tuesday, 05th January.

On the occasion, Dr Ramesh Vankwani also expressed that the entire Hindu community is looking towards the Supreme Court for seeking relief. In response, honorable CJP Gulzar Ahmed assured him that the demolished temple and shrine would be restored at any cost.

"The detailed decision of June 19th 2014 by the Supreme Court for the protection of minorities is indeed ray of hope to address and ensure the rights of Non-Muslim citizens," Dr Ramesh Kumar expressed, adding that the SC decision was widely welcomed by all peaceful Non-Muslim community. It is worth mentioning that then Chief Justice of Pakistan Honorable Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, in his historical 19th June judgment, also ordered the restoration of the Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj.

Dr Ramesh Vankwani, who is also a prominent parliamentarian, expressed that the restoration work of Samadhi was going on as per the SC orders when a violent mob succeeded to demolish the holy site. "Currently, the entire Hindu community in Pakistan and followers of Shri Maharaj around the globe are also in a state of shock and grief," he regretted. This is our just demand to arrest the culprits and book them under the Blasphemy Laws (295C). Dr Ramesh stated. He was of the view that the unfortunate incident, resulting in making headlines on national and foreign media, also brought bad name to Pakistan and the entire Pakistani nation as a whole.

"During my visits to the area, I received a very warm welcome by the local community," Dr Ramesh claimed, adding that many senior citizens were recalling the memories to term the Samadhi as a symbol of interfaith harmony and religious freedom.

The locals were hopeful that pilgrimage to the holy site would result in uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the area. He expressed.

"Few days back on 27th December, my reliable sources informed me that some extremist elements are making plans to demolish the Samadhi on 30th December," Dr Ramesh informed, while talking to media. "My immediate reaction was to bring this into the knowledge of Deputy Commissioner, Karak," he further said, adding that the DC already received an intelligence report on this.

"The DC Karak assured that nobody would be allowed to damage the Samadhi, which is being under-construction on the orders of the Supreme Court," Dr Ramesh said.

Due to criminal negligence of local administration, a violent mob, on the direction of the same extremist leader who occupied the holy site in 1997, succeeded in implementing their evil plan on 30th December to attack the Samadhi. Dr Ramesh regretted. "Reportedly, local police was standing as silent spectators there," he said.

Meanwhile, a large number of Hindu citizens, on call of Pakistan Hindu Council, participated in an impressive demonstration outside the Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi to record protest against the horrific attack.

On the occasion, participants, including female protestors, were holding play cards and chanting slogans to demand ensuring respect of all holy places of worship across the country.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021