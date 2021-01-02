2021 to be year of development: Moulvi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Senior Vice President of Karachi Division and Adviser to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Moulvi has said that difficult times of 2020 have passed and the 2021 will be the year of development for Pakistan.

He said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan exports continued to flourish hitting over $2.3 billion, the highest ever in the month of December 2020. The increasing trend in exports will put the country's economy on the path of progress, he added.

Country's exports during the month of December 2020 grew by 18.3 percent to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, showing an increase of $364 million over December 2019.

The advisor said that this recent increase in exports reflects the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and the government's policy is to make all out effort to improve the economy and keep it running during Covid-19 pandemic. Moulvi further said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the PTI government not only managed to protect the lives of the people but also saved them from hunger.

