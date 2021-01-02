AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BoP inks multi-tier MoU with NUST

Updated 02 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has joined hands with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to further the cause of nation-building through transformative higher education, research and innovation, and employee training programme.

In order to solemnise this multi-tier partnership, an agreement signing ceremony was held at the Hotel. Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BoP, signed the agreement at the occasion. Under the newly forged partnership, the BoP has agreed to fund the university's research projects, particularly in the field of Banking & Technology. Another key focus area of this understanding is women empowerment, through encouraging and sponsoring female-led startups. Besides, NUST will also offer customised professional trainings for capacity building and skill enhancement of BoP employees.

As part of NUST Endowment for Educational Development (NEED) initiative under the National Talent Hunt Programme (NTHP), the partnership will create a discernible positive impact on society by enabling the brightest minds of the country to receive world-class education irrespective of their financial limitations. Speaking at the occasion, Rector NUST lauded the contributions of BoP towards educational development, adding that the new partnership will give an impetus to NUST's efforts to bring about socio-economic improvement in the country through leveraging higher education and cutting-edge research and innovation.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BoP inks multi-tier MoU with NUST

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

H1 provisional tax collection exceeds Rs2.2trn

NY stock exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms

Decision on schools will be taken on 4th: minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.