BoP inks multi-tier MoU with NUST

ISLAMABAD: National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has joined hands with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to further the cause of nation-building through transformative higher education, research and innovation, and employee training programme.

In order to solemnise this multi-tier partnership, an agreement signing ceremony was held at the Hotel. Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BoP, signed the agreement at the occasion. Under the newly forged partnership, the BoP has agreed to fund the university's research projects, particularly in the field of Banking & Technology. Another key focus area of this understanding is women empowerment, through encouraging and sponsoring female-led startups. Besides, NUST will also offer customised professional trainings for capacity building and skill enhancement of BoP employees.

As part of NUST Endowment for Educational Development (NEED) initiative under the National Talent Hunt Programme (NTHP), the partnership will create a discernible positive impact on society by enabling the brightest minds of the country to receive world-class education irrespective of their financial limitations. Speaking at the occasion, Rector NUST lauded the contributions of BoP towards educational development, adding that the new partnership will give an impetus to NUST's efforts to bring about socio-economic improvement in the country through leveraging higher education and cutting-edge research and innovation.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021