Doctors meet additional CS

QUETTA: A delegation of General Cadres Doctors called on Additional Chief Secretary Saboor Khan Kakar on Friday and asked to resolve issues facing by employees. Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch and Secretary S & GAD Irshad Majeed were also present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary along with Health Secretary and Secretary S& GAD said that a joint meeting of representatives of all cadres would be convened soon to change the roles of cadres.