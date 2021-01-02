Torkham border: Rashid visits import terminal

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday visited Pak-Afghan sharing border, Torkham. Flanked by secretary interior minister Shaukat Ali, the Federal Minister arrived in Landi Kotal by road where he was received by the Commandant Khyber Rifles and other civil administrative officials.

He visited Torkham where he examined the import terminal from where he was taken to the zero point of the border where Commandant Khyber Rifles Col Rezwan briefed him regarding security measures adopted at the border. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the prevailed safety measures at the border and said an additional plan will be formulated to modernize the crossing. Later on he visited the forces cantonment Landi Kotal and then returned to Peshawar.

Earlier, the Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was warmly received by the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud. Bouquets and garlands were presented to the visiting guest beside flowers showered on him. The Minister waved his hand and thanked them for their hospitality.

Meanwhile, unprecedented security measures had taken place on the arrival of the Minister and Frontier Corp (FC) persons were deployed at all important points to avoid any untoward incident.

Separately, the Torkham business community regretted the minister's tour and said he just examined the border and did not make an effort to seek information pertaining to their miseries at the border.

