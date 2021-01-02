CAA to install e-gates across major airports

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to install e-gates across the major airports which will fasten the process of immigration. The purpose of e-gates is to scan travelers' passports and clear their immigration without any delay. E-gates are a self-automated service option which facilitates the passengers by scanning their passports before issuing them their boarding passes. E-gates are also equipped with the technology to conduct facial recognition and fingerprint check of passengers.

The e-gates will be installed at seven major airports, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad in two phases. The CAA said that in the first phase of the operation, e-gates would be installed at airports in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The data will be protected under cyber security law. Travelers will only have their passports and tickets scanned at the e-gates before they are issued boarding passes. The CAA has also issued tender notices in this regard. An official said that interested companies will be able to submit their bids by January 15, 2021.

