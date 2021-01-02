Payments to major depts now possible via Easypaisa

ISLAMABAD: Payments to major federal and provincial government departments are made simple by Easypaisa, enabling users to pay dues to the government from their mobile phone.

Payments to major departments working under the federal as well as provincial governments including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Excise and Taxation, and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) amongst others are now possible via Easypaisa, thus bringing significant convenience to users.-PR

