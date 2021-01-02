Markets
LME official prices
02 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1921.50 1978.00 7741.50 1972.00 16540.00 20540.00 2723.50 1970.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1921.50 1978.00 7741.50 1972.00 16540.00 20540.00 2723.50 1970.00
3-months Buyer 1893.00 1980.50 7757.00 1982.50 16607.00 20290.00 2745.00 1995.50
3-months Seller 1893.00 1980.50 7757.00 1982.50 16607.00 20290.00 2745.00 1995.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20029.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20029.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
