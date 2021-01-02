AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Down against USD

BR Research 02 Jan 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, after markets closed on first day of 2021, Pakistan Rupee went down against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It however continued to go up against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159.90 and 160 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 159.80 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR went up by 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and10 paisas for selling closing at 43.55 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.30 and 42.50 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.80
Open Offer     Rs 160.30
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.90
Offer Rate     Rs 160.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it depreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand side as it firmly closed for buying at Rs 159.80 whereas it gained 40 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 161.00 against the opening rate of Rs 160.60.

On the other hand, the rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. At the close, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 215.00 and Rs 216.80 to Rs 216.00 and Rs 217.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.40(buying) and Rs 160.50(selling) against last rate of Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

It closed at Rs160.40(buying) and Rs 160.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 113,600 (selling) and Rs113,300(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE: Down against USD

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

H1 provisional tax collection exceeds Rs2.2trn

NY stock exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms

Decision on schools will be taken on 4th: minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.