THE RUPEE: Down against USD

KARACHI: On Friday, after markets closed on first day of 2021, Pakistan Rupee went down against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It however continued to go up against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159.90 and 160 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 159.80 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR went up by 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193.50 and 195 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and10 paisas for selling closing at 43.55 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.30 and 42.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.80 Open Offer Rs 160.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.90 Offer Rate Rs 160.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it depreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand side as it firmly closed for buying at Rs 159.80 whereas it gained 40 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 161.00 against the opening rate of Rs 160.60.

On the other hand, the rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. At the close, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Thursday's closing of Rs 215.00 and Rs 216.80 to Rs 216.00 and Rs 217.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.40(buying) and Rs 160.50(selling) against last rate of Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

It closed at Rs160.40(buying) and Rs 160.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 113,600 (selling) and Rs113,300(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi

