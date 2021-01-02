WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 01, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Dec-20 22-Dec-20 21-Dec-20 18-Dec-20 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106247 0.105891 0.106251 0.10586 Euro 0.844704 0.848747 0.847079 0.848977 Japanese yen 0.00669994 0.0067048 0.00673116 0.00670735 U.K. pound 0.931771 0.929675 0.923624 0.937206 U.S. dollar 0.694315 0.693477 0.695867 0.692534 Algerian dinar 0.00524525 0.00523521 0.00524002 Australian dollar 0.524347 0.524061 0.526771 0.52591 Botswana pula 0.0641547 0.0641466 0.0641589 0.0639901 Brazilian real 0.134209 0.134742 0.134947 0.135844 Brunei dollar 0.520008 0.519458 0.522109 0.522116 Canadian dollar 0.540071 0.537246 0.541573 0.542101 Chilean peso 0.000952473 0.000949058 0.000961341 0.000957279 Colombian peso 0.000201549 0.000201451 0.000203454 0.00020304 Czech koruna 0.0320241 0.0322713 0.032231 0.0324783 Danish krone 0.113565 0.114077 0.113853 0.114121 Indian rupee 0.00940638 0.00938553 0.00944832 0.00942036 Israeli New Shekel 0.215492 0.214433 0.214047 0.213679 Korean won 0.000627431 0.000629747 0.000633816 0.000633724 Kuwaiti dinar 2.28694 2.28418 2.29092 Malaysian ringgit Mauritian rupee 0.0175365 0.0175216 0.0175681 0.0174886 Mexican peso 0.034513 0.0345767 0.0346366 0.0347157 New Zealand dollar 0.488242 0.491328 0.494135 0.494885 Norwegian krone 0.0795102 0.080117 0.0795249 0.08073 Omani rial 1.80576 1.80358 1.8098 Peruvian sol 0.193135 Philippine peso 0.0144375 0.0144803 0.0144101 Polish zloty 0.188064 0.187827 0.187656 0.190665 Qatari riyal 0.190746 0.190516 0.191172 Russian ruble 0.00920145 0.00920344 0.00931897 0.00944594 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184927 0.185565 Singapore dollar 0.520008 0.519458 0.522109 0.522116 South African rand 0.0475672 0.047539 0.0468161 0.0476494 Swedish krona 0.083602 0.0838089 0.0834153 0.0838267 Swiss franc 0.780261 0.783457 0.783193 0.784297 Thai baht 0.0229845 0.0229971 0.023177 0.0232355 Trinidadian dollar 0.103126 0.102774 0.103 0.102384 U.A.E. dirham 0.189058 0.18883 0.18948 Uruguayan peso 0.0164082 0.0164152 0.0164921 0.0164388 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

