WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 01, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Dec-20 22-Dec-20 21-Dec-20 18-Dec-20
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106247 0.105891 0.106251 0.10586
Euro 0.844704 0.848747 0.847079 0.848977
Japanese yen 0.00669994 0.0067048 0.00673116 0.00670735
U.K. pound 0.931771 0.929675 0.923624 0.937206
U.S. dollar 0.694315 0.693477 0.695867 0.692534
Algerian dinar 0.00524525 0.00523521 0.00524002
Australian dollar 0.524347 0.524061 0.526771 0.52591
Botswana pula 0.0641547 0.0641466 0.0641589 0.0639901
Brazilian real 0.134209 0.134742 0.134947 0.135844
Brunei dollar 0.520008 0.519458 0.522109 0.522116
Canadian dollar 0.540071 0.537246 0.541573 0.542101
Chilean peso 0.000952473 0.000949058 0.000961341 0.000957279
Colombian peso 0.000201549 0.000201451 0.000203454 0.00020304
Czech koruna 0.0320241 0.0322713 0.032231 0.0324783
Danish krone 0.113565 0.114077 0.113853 0.114121
Indian rupee 0.00940638 0.00938553 0.00944832 0.00942036
Israeli New Shekel 0.215492 0.214433 0.214047 0.213679
Korean won 0.000627431 0.000629747 0.000633816 0.000633724
Kuwaiti dinar 2.28694 2.28418 2.29092
Malaysian ringgit
Mauritian rupee 0.0175365 0.0175216 0.0175681 0.0174886
Mexican peso 0.034513 0.0345767 0.0346366 0.0347157
New Zealand dollar 0.488242 0.491328 0.494135 0.494885
Norwegian krone 0.0795102 0.080117 0.0795249 0.08073
Omani rial 1.80576 1.80358 1.8098
Peruvian sol 0.193135
Philippine peso 0.0144375 0.0144803 0.0144101
Polish zloty 0.188064 0.187827 0.187656 0.190665
Qatari riyal 0.190746 0.190516 0.191172
Russian ruble 0.00920145 0.00920344 0.00931897 0.00944594
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.184927 0.185565
Singapore dollar 0.520008 0.519458 0.522109 0.522116
South African rand 0.0475672 0.047539 0.0468161 0.0476494
Swedish krona 0.083602 0.0838089 0.0834153 0.0838267
Swiss franc 0.780261 0.783457 0.783193 0.784297
Thai baht 0.0229845 0.0229971 0.023177 0.0232355
Trinidadian dollar 0.103126 0.102774 0.103 0.102384
U.A.E. dirham 0.189058 0.18883 0.18948
Uruguayan peso 0.0164082 0.0164152 0.0164921 0.0164388
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
