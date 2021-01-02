KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 01, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 159.80 160.30 DKK 25.58 25.68 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.30 42.70 NOK 18.01 18.11 UAE DIRHAM 43.30 43.70 SEK 18.82 18.92 EURO 193.00 195.00 AUD $ 121.50 122.50 UK POUND 216.00 218.00 CAD $ 124.00 125.00 JAPANI YEN 1.50424 1.52424 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 177.74 178.74 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

