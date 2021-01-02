COVID-19 claims 22 lives, infects 953 others

AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
APP 02 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll 3,582 and 953 new cases emerged when 11,771 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Friday, he said that 22 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,582 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 11,771 samples were tested which diagnosed 953 cases that constituted eight percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,372,424 tests have been conducted against which 216,632 cases were detected, of them 90.5 percent or 196,134 have recovered, including 714 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 16,916 patients were under treatment, of them 16,131 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 774 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 701 patients was stated to be critical, including 73 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 953 new cases, 792 have been detected from Karachi, including 276 from South, 217 East, 126 Korangi, 80 Central, 50 West and 43Malir. Hyderabad has 34 cases, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 14 each, Sujawal 12, Tando Allahyar and Jamshoro eight each, Larkana seven, Kambar and Khairpur six each, Naushehroferoze, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta four each, Badin, Jacobabad and Umerkot three each.

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister patients

