AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

791 parliamentarians submit assets’ statements so far: ECP

  • According to an official of ECP, as many as 394 parliamentarians couldn’t submit their assets details out of total 1195 parliamentarians while 10 seats are still vacant.
APP 02 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that so far 791 parliamentarians have submitted their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2019-20.

According to an official of ECP, as many as 394 parliamentarians couldn’t submit their assets details out of total 1195 parliamentarians while 10 seats are still vacant.

He said that those who submitted their assets details included 89 senators, 228 members National Assembly, 225 members Punjab Assembly, 117 members Sindh Assembly, 94 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 38 members Balochistan Assembly.

He added that those who failed to submit their assets details within due date included 14 senators, 112 members National Assembly, 144 members Punjab Assembly, 48 members Sindh Assembly, 50 members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 26 members Balochistan Assembly.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017 every member of an assembly and Senate have to submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

He said that the Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

He said if any member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he or she may within one hundred and twenty days from the date of submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice

National Assembly SENATE Sindh Assembly Election Commission of Pakistan

791 parliamentarians submit assets’ statements so far: ECP

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters