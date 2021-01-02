Pakistan
13 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan
- As many as 17,752 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 184 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.
02 Jan 2021
QUETTA: About 13 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18181 in the province on Friday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 455,996 people were screened for the virus till January out of which 13 more were reported positive.
