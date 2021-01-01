Afghan radio journalist shot dead in Ghor

An Afghan radio journalist has been shot dead in a car ambush in the province of Ghor, local media reported on Friday.

As per the governor’s spokesman Aref Aber, Besmullah Adel Aimaq, editor-in-chief of Voice of Ghor radio, was shot and killed on his way to Firoz Koh city.

He was the fifth media worker to be killed in two months in Afghanistan.

Targeted killings of prominent figures, including journalists, politicians and rights activists, have become more common in recent months in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

Last month, Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad was murdered in the eastern city of Ghazni.

He was shot dead by unknown attackers on his way to a mosque near his house, according to reports.