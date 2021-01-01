AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 01, 2021
Babar Azam win ‘Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year’ award

  • The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the upcoming home series against South Africa.
  • Fawad Alam’s fighting and courageous 102 at Mount Maunganui was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year by the independent jury .
BR Web Desk 01 Jan 2021

Pakistan team’s visit to the Bangladesh side’s dressing room following a 2-0 T20I series win earns them the Spirit of Cricket award; Independent jury* votes hosting of HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan as the Corporate Achievement of the Year

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year following his stellar performances across all formats during the 2020 calendar year. In addition to the most prestigious award, the 26-year-old was also adjudged the White-ball Cricketer of the Year after averaging 110.5 and 55.2 in the ODIs and T20Is, respectively. In the four Tests, Babar scored 338 runs at 67.6.

Mohammad Rizwan, the stand-in captain for the final Test of 2020 at Mount Maunganui against New Zealand, was declared Test Cricketer of the Year. In five Tests, he aggregated 302 runs, mostly in difficult situations, with four half-centuries at an average of 43.14. He also accounted for 12 batsmen behind the wickets.

Fawad Alam’s fighting and courageous 102 at Mount Maunganui, his first Test century in 11 years that made global headlines, was chosen as the Individual Performance of the Year by the independent jury that comprised highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities.

Pakistan women’s national cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz was named as the Women’s Cricketer of the Year while 19-year-old Fatima Sana was chosen as the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

17-year-old Test fast bowler Naseem Shah won the Emerging International Cricketer of the Year following his 20 wickets in eight Tests, including a hat-trick against Bangladesh that made him the youngest bowler to achieve the rare feat.

The Domestic Cricketer of the Year honours went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam after he became the only batsman in the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to complete 1,000 runs. He finished 19 innings of 10 round matches with 1,065 runs with four centuries and four half-centuries at an average of just under 60.

Rohail Nazir’s progression from the U19 level to Pakistan Shaheens’ captain has won him the Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year. In the period from 1 September 2019 to 31 December 2020, the 19-year-old featured in nine events, including the ACC U19, Emerging Asia Cup, HBL PSL 2020, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, two National T20 Cups and Pakistan Shaheens, and finished with 1,260 runs besides his 48 victims behind the wickets.

The match referees and six Cricket Associations captains voted Asif Yaqoob as the Umpire of the Year.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s gesture to visit the Bangladesh cricket team’s dressing room to thank them for their first visit to Pakistan in over a decade following a 2-0 T20I series win earned them the Spirit of Cricket award, while the independent jury* decided that the delivery of a highly successful and smooth HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan, first-ever PSL event to be staged in front of home crowds, as the Corporate Achievement of the Year.

The winners will be presented with specially designed trophies during the upcoming home series against South Africa.

