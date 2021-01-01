Markets
China's natural gas output to surpass oil around 2025
01 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's natural gas output is expected to surpass crude oil production around 2025, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) oil and gas exploration expert Zou Caineng said on Friday.
Domestic natural gas output from CNPC, China's largest producer, topped 130 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020, up 11.6 bcm from the previous year, the company said in a statement on its website.
For the first time, natural gas output surpassed CNPC's domestic crude oil output in terms of oil equivalent, it said.
Zou, who is also a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, expects China's natural gas output to increase and oil production to remain stable, he was quoted as saying by CNPC.
