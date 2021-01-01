Markets
Iraq's total oil exports average 2.846mn bdp in December
CAIRO: Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.846 million barrels per day in December, from 2.709 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said on Friday.
Oil shipments from Kirkuk through Ceyhan averaged around 3.16 million barrels in December.
Iraq's December revenue from oil, its main source of income, stood at $4.213 billion with an average price per barrel of $47.765.
