AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's Assam passes bill to shut down madrasas

  • “We need more doctors, police officers, bureaucrats, and teachers, from the minority Muslim community rather than imams for mosques,” Assam’s education minister said.
  • More than 700 of the madrasas in Assam will be closed by April.
Aisha Mahmood 01 Jan 2021

India's Assam has passed a new Bill in which state-run madrasas will be converted into regular schools.

The Bill proposes to abolish two existing acts, the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and the Assam Madrasa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrasa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

Assam’s Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma told the local assembly that under the new law by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), more than 700 of the madrasas in Assam will be closed down by April, The Guardian reported. He said these madrasas will be converted into regular schools, adding, that the move was aimed at taking the Muslim community 'forward'.

“We need more doctors, police officers, bureaucrats, and teachers, from the minority Muslim community rather than imams for mosques,” Sarma said. Mohammad Fakaruddin Ahmad, who teaches at a madrassa disagreed with Sarma and told Arab News that their madrasas, like other schools, teach science and maths and other subjects and produce doctors and engineers too.

"Madrasas follow the education curriculum of the state government and we teach secular education to our students, besides having a course in Arabic and Islamic studies,” Ahmad added.

The opposition Congress party has said that the BJP's move was an attack on Muslims and they are attempting to create religious tensions. "The idea is to wipe out Muslims,” Wajed Ali Choudhury, a lawmaker from the opposition Congress party said.

Narendra Modi India Muslim community Islamic schools Assam Bharatiya Janata Party Citizenship Amendment Act madrasas

India's Assam passes bill to shut down madrasas

Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh removed, Dogar takes charge as new police chief

Govt will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on Feb 16: says Shaikh Rasheed

KSE 100 Welcomes New Year by crossing the 44k mark

As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

2021 to be the year of ‘Growth’ for Pakistan: PM Khan

Ehsaas scheme: PM pledges to make Pakistan a welfare state by providing health cover, food to people

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Israel, Saudi Arabia reportedly pushing Trump for a strike on Iran ahead of Biden inauguration

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters