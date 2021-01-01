CAA opens secondary runway for commercial flights at Faisalabad airport

The secondary runway of Faisalabad airport has been opened for commercial flights by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after completing all safety measures.

As per CAA’s spokesperson, the development was made after authorities closed the main runway for upgradation work, which will be completed in 18 months.

After the upgradation, the landing of bigger jets and Boeing 777 will be made on the airport besides initiation of wider flight operation of more international airlines.

The first flight of a foreign airline landed successfully at the secondary runway of Faisalabad International Airport which was opened for air traffic by the aviation authority at the beginning of 2021, he informed.

Furthermore he said that the construction of the secondary runway at the Faisalabad airport aims continuation flight operation during the upgradation of the main runway.

Earlier in November last year, the main runway of the Allama Iqbal International airport, Lahore, had been closed for a year on account of repair works.