World

Research body files lawsuit against State Department, to block $23 billion weapons deal to UAE

  • In an effort to block the sale of $23 billion in advanced military systems to the United Arab Emirates, a foreign policy research body is suing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department.
  • Critics argued that the Trump Administration did not go through the proper congressional review process and left unanswered questions about the purpose of the transfer, which included F-35 advanced fighter jets and MQ-9 reaper drones.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021

In an effort to block the sale of $23 billion in advanced military systems to the United Arab Emirates, a foreign policy research body is suing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the State Department.

On Wednesday, the New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs, a think-tank and research group, filed the lawsuit in the federal district court of Columbia.

According to Justin Russell, the organisation's Principal Director, "It is likely the first time a nongovernmental organization has sued to stop foreign military sales".

Russell stated in an interview to The Hill that, "We thought, if no one else is going to try and do this, we’re going to stand up and try" adding that "this is a continuing operational move by the State Department to fast-track these arms sales".

This move follows a failed attempt in Congress to block the sale, with critics arguing that the Trump Administration did not go through the proper congressional review process and left unanswered questions about the purpose of the transfer, which included F-35 advanced fighter jets and MQ-9 reaper drones.

The Trump Administration pushed this deal ahead, following UAE's initiation of diplomatic relations with Israel in September, drawing criticism from lawmakers that it would contribute to a dangerous arms race in the region and was not granted the proper congressional oversight.

NYCFPA has alleged that the State Department's actions "violate the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to provide a reasoned explanation for its decision to sell the F-35’s", in addition to not showing "a rational connection between the facts considered and the ultimate conclusion".

The group has added that they would drop the case if the incoming Biden Administration outright cancels the sale, stating that "We are hopeful that the Biden administration will stop the beginning stages of an arms race in the Middle East".

United States United Arab Emirates US weapons Foreign Policy U.S Congress weapons deal

