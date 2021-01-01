Pakistan showed 'great resilience' against COVID-19 in 2020: ADB

Pakistan has shown great resilience against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, said Country Director Asian Development Bank, Xiaohong Yang, who expressed optimism that 2021 would be a good year.

The ADB Country Director in a statement said that the organization remains committed to economic recovery through stabilization, resilience, growth, and job creation; and also through vaccination. “The year 2020 was a very tough year for everyone, Pakistan government and people have shown great resilience all throughout this year despite the coronavirus pandemic,” she said in a video message.

Yang said that ADB supported Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing PPEs and other equipment.

“We at ADB are with you when COVID-19 hit Pakistan the hardest in early 2020. We were one of the first multinational banks to help Pakistan to procure the much-needed PPEs and other equipment. We also provided the long-distance training, and the much-needed equipment and to many frontline health workers and ICUs used across Pakistan,” Yang said.

“Currently, ADB is now discussing the COVID-19 vaccine support among ADB member countries. Pakistan is on the top list to get ADB support. With this support we are hoping, we will have a very good bright future in 2021,” she added.