AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By ▲ 110.93 (2.4%)
BR30 24,016 Increased By ▲ 788.64 (3.4%)
KSE100 44,683 Increased By ▲ 927.95 (2.12%)
KSE30 18,656 Increased By ▲ 475.89 (2.62%)
Pakistan showed 'great resilience' against COVID-19 in 2020: ADB

  • Yang said that ADB supported Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing PPEs and other equipment.
Ali Ahmed 01 Jan 2021

Pakistan has shown great resilience against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, said Country Director Asian Development Bank, Xiaohong Yang, who expressed optimism that 2021 would be a good year.

The ADB Country Director in a statement said that the organization remains committed to economic recovery through stabilization, resilience, growth, and job creation; and also through vaccination. “The year 2020 was a very tough year for everyone, Pakistan government and people have shown great resilience all throughout this year despite the coronavirus pandemic,” she said in a video message.

Yang said that ADB supported Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing PPEs and other equipment.

“We at ADB are with you when COVID-19 hit Pakistan the hardest in early 2020. We were one of the first multinational banks to help Pakistan to procure the much-needed PPEs and other equipment. We also provided the long-distance training, and the much-needed equipment and to many frontline health workers and ICUs used across Pakistan,” Yang said.

“Currently, ADB is now discussing the COVID-19 vaccine support among ADB member countries. Pakistan is on the top list to get ADB support. With this support we are hoping, we will have a very good bright future in 2021,” she added.

Pakistan ADB COVID Xiaohong Yang

