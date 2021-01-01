AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
As part of pact, Pakistan and India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

  • The two countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year under the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities
  • Both countries also shared list of prisoners that include 319 Indian prisoners and 340 Pakistani inmates
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities, a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Friday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

The two countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year under the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. This has been done consecutively since 1st January 1992, the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the government also shared a list of 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The list includes 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners.

"This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively," the statement added.

The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi, it said.

