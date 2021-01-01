AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 105.01 (2.27%)
BR30 23,968 Increased By ▲ 740.15 (3.19%)
KSE100 44,577 Increased By ▲ 821.95 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 443.03 (2.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S, Israel’s bid to oppose U.N’s annual budget over alleged bias against Jerusalem receives no support at the forum

  • On Thursday, the outgoing Trump Administration launched a last ditch appeal supporting Israel in the United Nations, by voting against the organisation's annual budget - which found no international support.
  • As a result, the United Nations General Assembly approving a $3.231 billion budget for 2021, with 167 nations in favour and only the United States and Israel in contention.
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Jan 2021

On Thursday, the outgoing Trump Administration launched a last ditch appeal supporting Israel in the United Nations, by voting against the organisation's annual budget - which found no international support.

As a result, the United Nations General Assembly approving a $3.231 billion budget for 2021, with 167 nations in favour and only the United States and Israel in contention.

United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, voiced objections that the annual budget would fund a 20th-anniversary event for the 2001 U.N conference on racism in Durban (South Africa), where the United States walked out in solidarity with Israel after countries advanced a motion equating Zionism with racism.

Craft mentioned in an official statement that the United States "called for this vote to make clear that we stand by our principles, stand up for what is right and never accept consensus for consensus’s sake", adding that "Twenty years on, there remains nothing about the Durban Declaration to celebrate or to endorse. It is poisoned by anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias".

Gilad Erdan, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, stated that the Durban Conference will "become another meeting demonising the Jewish state — it will be used once again to slander us and to launch false accusations of racism against Jewish self-determination".

Erdan added that “Israel opposes any measure aimed at allocating a budget for this purpose, we all know that such funds will not be used to support human rights but to spread even more anti-Semitism and hate towards Israel [...] It is part of a wider anti-Israel bias at the UN".

Ambassador Craft also complained that the United States received "almost no support" from the international community in September, when it declared that sanctions against the Iranian regime come back into force.

Craft added that "The US doesn’t need a cheering section to validate its moral compass, we don’t find comfort based on the number of nations voting with us, particularly when the majority have found themselves in an uncomfortable position of underwriting terrorism, chaos and conflict".

Craft said that the US vote would not change its UN contribution, including 25 percent of peacekeeping expenditures and nearly $9 billion a year in humanitarian relief.

Israel United States UNITED NATIONS UN General Assembly budget

U.S, Israel’s bid to oppose U.N’s annual budget over alleged bias against Jerusalem receives no support at the forum

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

Immigrants in US both hopeful and wary of Biden

UK court orders Pakistan to pay $28.7 million payment to British firm

Fixed tax regime for construction industry: PM extends relief period till Dec 31

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters