AVN 93.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
CHCC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.12%)
DCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.73%)
DGKC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.98%)
EFERT 63.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
EPCL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.37%)
FCCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
FFL 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.09%)
HASCOL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.56%)
HUBC 85.17 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (7.81%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
JSCL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
KAPCO 29.24 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.42%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
MLCF 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.6%)
OGDC 106.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.76%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
PIOC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.11%)
POWER 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.84%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.21%)
PSO 231.44 Increased By ▲ 15.64 (7.25%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.3%)
STPL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
TRG 92.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.51%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,723 Increased By ▲ 105.01 (2.27%)
BR30 23,968 Increased By ▲ 740.15 (3.19%)
KSE100 44,577 Increased By ▲ 821.95 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,623 Increased By ▲ 443.03 (2.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

  • In her view, Brexit will make it less likely the tax is abolished EU-wide, since Britain was leading the push for it, she added.
AFP 01 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain will stop charging VAT on tampons and sanitary towels from Friday, the finance ministry announced, saying Brexit made it possible to drop the sales tax on essential period products.

The country left the European Union single market and customs union at 2300 GMT on Thursday, ending nearly 50 years where it was bound by rules from Brussels.

Its departure means it no longer has to apply an EU law mandating a minimum five percent tax on sanitary products, classed as non-essential luxury items, the Treasury said.

"I'm proud that we are today delivering on our promise to scrap the tampon tax. Sanitary products are essential so it's right that we do not charge VAT," said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak originally announced the measure in his budget in March.

Lawmakers had long called for the measure, and it became a totemic issue for some Brexiteers.

The EU in 2016 said it would give its member states the option of removing the tax, following pressure from then-British Prime Minister David Cameron.

But the change has not come into force.

Felicia Willow, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, a charity campaigning for gender equality and women's rights, welcomed the move.

"It's been a long road to reach this point, but at last the sexist tax that saw sanitary products classed as non-essential, luxury items can be consigned to the history books," she said.

Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin in parliament on Wednesday said: "I think it's worth reminding ourselves that we will be able to do things like abolish the tampon tax... only because we're leaving the EU."

Another activist, Laura Coryton, who started the Stop Taxing Periods campaign in 2014, told the Guardian website: "It is a day of celebration today."

But she added it was "frustrating that the tampon tax is being used as a political football in terms of Brexit".

In her view, Brexit will make it less likely the tax is abolished EU-wide, since Britain was leading the push for it, she added.

For the last year, free period products have already been distributed in schools and universities in England as well as to hospital patients.

Scotland has gone further and in November passed a bill giving women the legal right to free access to sanitary products in public buildings -- the first country in the world to do so.

European Union Brexit Britain Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Prime Minister David Cameron Fawcett Society Laura Coryton

Britain credits Brexit for abolishing 'tampon tax'

UK COVID-19 variant detected in two more people in Sindh

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues except accountability: FM Qureshi

The European Union: six decades of twists and turns

Immigrants in US both hopeful and wary of Biden

UK court orders Pakistan to pay $28.7 million payment to British firm

Fixed tax regime for construction industry: PM extends relief period till Dec 31

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters