FBR extend deadlines under Prime Minister’s Construction package

The Federal Board of Revenue has issued a clarification regarding the extension in Prime Minister’s Construction package.

FBR has stated that the last date for seeking immunity by builders and developers from probing their source of funds and availing fixed tax regime has been extended from 31st December 2020 to 30th June 2021. Similarly, the last date for builders and developers who want to avail of a fixed tax regime has been extended from 31st December 2020 to 31st December 2021.

FBR has further clarified that the last date for completion of projects has been extended from 30th September 2022 to 30th September 2023 and the last date for buyers of housing units and plots has been extended from 30th September 2022 to 30th March 2023.