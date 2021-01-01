AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
CHCC 147.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.33%)
DCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
DGKC 116.37 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.43%)
EFERT 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.08%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HBL 133.55 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.85%)
HUBC 79.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
JSCL 33.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.12%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.7%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
MLCF 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.09%)
OGDC 104.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
PAEL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 104.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
POWER 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.05%)
PPL 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PSO 216.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.23%)
SNGP 45.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.44%)
STPL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.24%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By ▲ 39.29 (0.85%)
BR30 23,458 Increased By ▲ 230.36 (0.99%)
KSE100 44,036 Increased By ▲ 280.56 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,324 Increased By ▲ 143.64 (0.79%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NYSE starts process of delisting 3 Chinese telco companies

  • The move here by the NYSE, which will limit U.S. investor access, follows global index providers MSCI Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell and Nasdaq deleting various Chinese companies from their indexes.
Reuters 01 Jan 2021

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: The New York Stock Exchange is starting the process of delisting securities of three Chinese telecom companies, after President Donald Trump last month barred U.S. investments in Chinese firms Washington says are owned or controlled by the military.

The move here by the NYSE, which will limit U.S. investor access, follows global index providers MSCI Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell and Nasdaq deleting various Chinese companies from their indexes.

It’s “a modest step, but at least an awakening to national security and human rights-related risk”, said Roger Robinson, a former White House official who supports curbing Chinese access to U.S. investors.

NYSE said that the issuers, China Telecom Corporation Limited , China Mobile Limited 0941.HK and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited , were no longer suitable for listing as the order prohibits any transactions in securities "designed to provide investment exposure to such securities, of any Communist Chinese military company, by any United States person."

Trump's November executive order impacts some of China's biggest companies here.

The order sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that mandated that the Department of Defense compile a list of Chinese military companies. The Pentagon, which only complied with the mandate this year, has so far designated 35 companies, including oil company CNOOC Ltd and China’s top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

China has condemned that ban, and fund managers have said it could benefit non-U.S. investors able to pick up the stocks.

NYSE said that it would suspend trading in the stocks on either Jan. 7 or Jan. 11. The issuers have a right to a review of the decision. Each of the telecoms companies named by the NYSE also has a listing in Hong Kong.

China Telecom is also under fire from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which said earlier in December that it had begun the process of revoking the company’s authorization to operate in the United States.

The companies could not be reached for comment on a public holiday in China.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have grown increasingly antagonistic over the past year as the world’s top two economies sparred over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and rising tensions in the South China Sea.

Separately, President Donald Trump signed a law last month that would kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards. Market participants said this would intensify a rush by U.S.-listed Chinese firms to seek back up listings in Hong Kong.

China US NYSE TELCOS

NYSE starts process of delisting 3 Chinese telco companies

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters