AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
CHCC 147.48 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.31%)
DCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
DGKC 116.42 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.47%)
EFERT 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.13%)
FFL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
HBL 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.96%)
HUBC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
JSCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
KAPCO 28.53 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.81%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.07%)
OGDC 104.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
PAEL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIOC 104.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.95%)
POWER 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.94%)
PPL 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PSO 216.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.44%)
STPL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.24%)
UNITY 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By ▲ 39.07 (0.85%)
BR30 23,456 Increased By ▲ 228.47 (0.98%)
KSE100 44,046 Increased By ▲ 290.51 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,330 Increased By ▲ 150.07 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Several arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

  • At least four people, including a woman were injured in incidents of celebratory firing on Thursday night.
  • Eight people were also taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 01 Jan 2021

Several residents were arrested in Karachi by the police for aerial firing during the New Year celebrations.

Sindh police also launched a WhatsApp helpline for citizens to share videos of aerial firing on New Year’s Eve so law enforcers can take action against violators. Residents were allowed to travel freely on New Year’s Eve, but a ban was placed on aerial firing and one-wheeling.

At midnight, the port city celebrated the new year, with the sound of gunshot resounding from different parts of Karachi. According to the police, several complaints of aerial firing were received from different parts of the city on Thursday night. Three suspects were arrested and their weapons were seized after cases were registered against them in Soldier Bazaar, Samaa reported.

Two men and a woman were arrested for aerial firing in North Karachi and DHA’s Gizri, while an arrest was also made in Gulshan-e-Mayor. Eight people were also taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road.

According to ARY at least four people, including a woman were injured in incidents of celebratory firing on Thursday night.

Pakistan Karachi arrests New Year restrictions curfew in new year 2021 Coronavirus lockdown, aerial firing one wheeling.

Several arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters