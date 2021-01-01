Several arrested for aerial firing, one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

Several residents were arrested in Karachi by the police for aerial firing during the New Year celebrations.

Sindh police also launched a WhatsApp helpline for citizens to share videos of aerial firing on New Year’s Eve so law enforcers can take action against violators. Residents were allowed to travel freely on New Year’s Eve, but a ban was placed on aerial firing and one-wheeling.

At midnight, the port city celebrated the new year, with the sound of gunshot resounding from different parts of Karachi. According to the police, several complaints of aerial firing were received from different parts of the city on Thursday night. Three suspects were arrested and their weapons were seized after cases were registered against them in Soldier Bazaar, Samaa reported.

Two men and a woman were arrested for aerial firing in North Karachi and DHA’s Gizri, while an arrest was also made in Gulshan-e-Mayor. Eight people were also taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road.

According to ARY at least four people, including a woman were injured in incidents of celebratory firing on Thursday night.