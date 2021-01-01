AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
CHCC 147.48 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.31%)
DCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.34%)
DGKC 116.42 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.47%)
EFERT 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.13%)
FFL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
HBL 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.96%)
HUBC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.24%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
JSCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
KAPCO 28.53 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.81%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.07%)
OGDC 104.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.48%)
PAEL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
PIOC 104.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.95%)
POWER 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.94%)
PPL 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PSO 216.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.44%)
STPL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.24%)
UNITY 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,657 Increased By ▲ 39.07 (0.85%)
BR30 23,456 Increased By ▲ 228.47 (0.98%)
KSE100 44,046 Increased By ▲ 290.51 (0.66%)
KSE30 18,330 Increased By ▲ 150.07 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Most prolific U.S. serial killer, who confessed to 93 murders, dies in California hospital

  • Little had been serving three consecutive sentences of life without parole for the killing of three women in Los Angeles County during the late 1980s.
Reuters 01 Jan 2021

Convicted murderer Samuel Little, who confessed to strangling 93 people and was considered by the FBI to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, died on Wednesday at a California hospital, the state corrections department said. He was 80.

Little had been serving three consecutive sentences of life without parole for the killing of three women in Los Angeles County during the late 1980s, murders to which he was linked through DNA that matched samples found at the crime scenes.

He was convicted of first-degree murder by a Los Angeles County jury on Sept. 25, 2014, and began serving his prison sentence about two months later.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Little began confessing to additional murders to a Texas Ranger who interviewed him in his California prison cell in 2018, and ultimately admitted to killing 93 people across the country by strangulation between 1970 and 2005. The FBI said investigators have since verified 50 of those confessions, with many more pending final confirmation, making him the deadliest U.S. serial killer on record.

Authorities have said he appeared to have targeted mostly vulnerable young Black women, many of them prostitutes or drug addicts, whose deaths were not well-publicized at the time and in some cases not recorded as homicides.

Many of his victims’ deaths were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes, and some bodies were never recovered, according to an only FBI profile of the killer.

Little served two prior sentences in a California state prison, including a four-year term ending in 1987 for assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment, and stint of about 14 months ending in April 2014.

FBI videotapes made of his jailhouse confessions showed Little, sitting in front of a cinder-block wall in blue prison scrubs and gray knit cap, sometimes appearing bemused or smiling as he recounted the circumstances of the killings.

He had been incarcerated at a state prison in Lancaster, California, north of Los Angeles, but died early Wednesday morning at an outside hospital, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The agency said an official cause of death would be determined by the county medical examiner’s office.

US prisoners FBI California Samuel Little most prolific serial killer U.S. serial killer

Most prolific U.S. serial killer, who confessed to 93 murders, dies in California hospital

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters