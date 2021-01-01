FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

KARACHI: The annual election of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appear to have become controversial after its election commission declared Mian Nasser Hyatt Mangoon winner for the post of president.

As per initial unofficial results, Khalid Tawab of the United Business Group (UBG) and Nasir Hyatt Mangoon of the Businessman Panel (BMP) had tied in the FPCCI elections for 2021 as both the candidates received an equal number of votes (178-178) votes. The Election Commission on Thursday announced the victory of Mangoon of BMP, declaring that he had secured 180 votes as a result of a vote recount.

The FPCCI held its Annual General Meeting on December 31, 2020, at Federation House Karachi wherein the election commission announced the results of FPCCI Elections 2021.

As per the results announcement by the FPCCI Election commission, Mian Nasser Hyatt Mangoon has been elected President FPCCI with 180 votes while his rival Khalid Tawab got 178 votes. Khuwaja Shazeb Akram was elected Senior Vice President FPCCI with 197 votes while his opponent Abdul Rauf Mukhtar got 161 votes.

On the Association seats, Muhammad Athar Sultan Chawla, Haneef Lakhani, Chauhdary Muhammad Saleem, and Muhammad Arif Yousuf Jeewa were elected Vice Presidents.

Adeel Siddiqui was elected unopposed as Vice President from Sindh, Muhammad Zahid Shah was elected Vice President from KPK with 18 votes while his opponent Lali Shah got 8 votes; Raja Muhammad Anwar was elected Vice President from Punjab with 28 votes while his opponent Amir Anwar received 12 votes; and Nasir Khan was elected unopposed as Vice President from Baluchistan.

On the seat of Women Chamber, Farzana Ali Ahmed was elected Vice President unopposed. For Federal Area seat, Qurban Ali and Naseer Mansoor Qureshi tied with four votes each.

On the seat of the chamber of small traders, Muhammad Nawaz was elected Vice President with 9 votes while his opponent Salman Elahi secured 8 votes. New Office Bearers of FPCCI will assume the charge of their offices from today. Meanwhile, the leaders of the United Business Group (UBG) have rejected the election result of the presidential slot. Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, Khalid Tawab, Presidential candidate of UBG, said that as per code of conducts agreed by polling agents of both groups, three votes were not included in the count as two were cast with pencil and one vote with thumb.

As per result and the recount on Wednesday night, both the candidates received equal number of votes (178-178) votes, however, the election commission on Thursday added these three disputed votes during the recount and declared the victory of Mian Nasser Hyatt Mangoon, he said.

He said that the UBG has submitted an application with Election Commission FPCCI against this “rigging” and if the issue is not addressed properly, then UBG will approach the Director of Trade Organization (DGTO) and Court for justice.

Hanif Gohar, chief polling agent of UBG, said that initially Khalid Tawab got 178 votes and Mian Nasser Hyatt Mangoon 177; however, election commission declared the one invalid vote valid, because of which the number of votes of both candidates became equal on Wednesday night.

