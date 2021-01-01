Forex reserves down $59m

KARACHI: The country’s liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by $59 million to $20.254 billion at the end of last week.

According to weekly foreign exchange report issued on Thursday, during the week ended December 24, 2020, the SBP reserves decreased by $ 65 million to $ 13.151 billion, due to external debt payments.

Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.103 billion compared to $7.097 billion a week earlier.

