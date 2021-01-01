SRB receives Rs11.75bn record revenue in Dec

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has made a record revenue collection of Rs11.75 billion during December 2020 against Rs9.394 billion during December 2019, reflecting an extraordinary growth of 25 percent.

According to the data released by the SRB here on Thursday, the revenue collection during December 2020 is the highest ever collection in any of the months in the first half of the fiscal year, since the SRB started collecting Sindh sales tax in 2011-12.

The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 25 percent during December, 2020, bas been attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of the SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh, and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff.

The SRB is focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs135 billion for the current year 2020-21, despite all the adverse factors such as low economic growth and the resurgence of Covid-19.

