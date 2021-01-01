July-December: Rs15bn shortfall in collection

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs2,195 billion net revenue during July-December (2020-21) against the target of Rs2,210 billion, reflecting shortfall of Rs15 billion.

According to the revenue collection figures compiled by the FBR here on Thursday, the monthly collection stood at Rs503 billion in December 2020 against the monthly target of Rs541 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs38 billion.

The FBR has paid refunds of Rs102 billion during December 2020.

The FBR's provisional revenue collection stood at Rs2,195 billion during July-December (2020-21) against Rs2,094 billion in the same period of 2019-2020, reflecting an increase of Rs101 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs503 billion in December 2020 against Rs476.7 billion during December 2019, reflecting an increase of Rs26.3 billion.

A total of over 30,000 corporate returns have been filed till December 31 evening and the number would cross 50,000, the FBR officials said.

