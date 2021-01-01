AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
May-November 2020: Cement dispatches witness increase of around 8pc

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Cement dispatches witnessed an increase of around eight percent during May-November 2020 compared to May-November 2019.

This was revealed from data collected from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA).

According to the data, the cement dispatches were recorded at 26.46 million during May-November 2020 compared to 24.5 million during May-November 2019.

The PBS has yet to release data for November 2020, however, according to the APCMA cement dispatches witnessed a massive decline of 21.29 percent in November 2020 compared to October 2020 - from 5.735 million tons in October to 4.508 million tons in November.

When contacted, the APCMA official said that cement data for December 2020 was likely to be released by January 2nd, 2021.

However, the PBS is expected to release data for November 2020 by January 15th.

According to the PBS data, the cement dispatches witnessed an increase of around 11 percent during May-October 2020 compared to May-October 2019 as it was up from 19.8 million to 22.2 million.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3rd, 2020 announced a relief/stimulus package for the construction sector, and the government circles are attributing the increase in cement dispatches with this package.

