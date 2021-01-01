French theatre legend Robert Hossein dies

PARIS: French actor and director Robert Hossein, famous for his mega-productions of classics such as Les Miserables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, died Thursday at the age of 93, his wife Candice Patou told AFP.

Hossein died in hospital after suffering a “respiratory problem”, Patou said.

Born in December 30, 1927 to an Iranian Zoroastrian composer father and a Russian Orthodox mother Hossein began acting in his teens.—AFP