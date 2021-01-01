French theatre legend Robert Hossein dies

AVN
93.50
Increased By
▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP
9.29
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC
147.02
Increased By
▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL
10.30
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC
114.73
Increased By
▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT
63.28
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL
47.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL
21.63
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL
17.42
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL
14.91
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL
132.43
Decreased By
▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC
79.00
Increased By
▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL
5.51
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL
32.95
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO
27.22
Increased By
▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL
3.97
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM
15.23
Decreased By
▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF
44.97
Increased By
▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC
103.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL
40.22
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL
13.00
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC
103.85
Increased By
▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER
9.91
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL
89.87
Decreased By
▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO
215.80
Decreased By
▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP
44.50
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL
20.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG
89.99
Increased By
▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY
31.73
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL
1.24
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
