PARTLY FACETIOUS: Supporting an amendment to annul an amendment

“What is not revocable?”

“I don’t get you?”

“What happens that one cannot take back?”

“I don’t understand – oh I think I get it. Maryam Nawaz is the front woman of the party today and may not be tomorrow, The Maulana may….”

“Yeah, yeah, he may be facing a split in his party though the ones who have split are the ones he kicked out of the party so I guess they can return or some of The Maulana’s supporters can go to the other side but no that is not what I meant.”

“I guess any decision taken by any government is revocable right? And the only deterrent to this remains the constitution and parliament but in our countries our dictators have not feared to tread on the constitution – take Ziaul Haq, take Musharraf …”

“And civilians…”

“Ha ha that’s right and The Khan is supporting an amendment to end another amendment – the eighteenth constitutional amendment…”

“He may then have to defer his stated objective to a show of hands in parliament…”

“Ha ha that’s right but being on the same page is all he requires to deal with that…that lacuna.…”

“Lacuna, indeed! Anyway my question is do you think that not renewing Nawaz Sharif’s passport is going to force him to return?”

“Not for a minute. Dr (Phd from Montecito) Babar Awan, has stated that Imran Khan, because of his sojourn in the UK while studying and then playing there, is familiar with UK immigration laws and….”

“The good Doctor needs a refresher course, besides he should surely be aware that laws change – I mean he himself is credited, or not, with changing laws when he was Zardari sahib’s Law Minister….and perhaps he should go on the net and see that all that is required to get UK residency is a million pounds or so and that is peanuts for the Sharif family….”

“Indeed and he should not forget that The Sharifs survived their exile in Saudi Arabia and they no doubt reckon they will survive Panama and holding a work permit of another country when election time comes…”

“That’s true but their failing is arrogance – their handling of the Panama case before their convictions, more recently Maryam Nawaz stated that when she speaks publicly the Prime Minister’s selected media personnel scurry to respond to her for 48 hours and…”

“That’s not arrogance in politics, had she said one week or 72 hours or…”

“Don’t be facetious but surely something that occurs in The Land of the Pure is irrevocable…”

“Death and of course refusing to acknowledge mistakes….Ghulam Sarwar is refusing to acknowledge he made a mistake which led to the suspension of our national airline from Europe to this day…”

“Indeed.”

