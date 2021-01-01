KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 4.425 billion and the number of lots traded at 5,342.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 1.606 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.230 billion, silver PKR 471.963 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 410.538 million, DJ PKR 316.215 million, crude oil PKR 175.065 million, platinum PKR 85.292 million, natural gas PKR 73.658 million, copper PKR 49.079 million and SP500 PKR 7.772 million.

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 2.492 million were traded.