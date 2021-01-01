AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
CHCC 147.02 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.68%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.73 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.8%)
EFERT 63.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 132.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.43%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.68%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
JSCL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
KAPCO 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.57%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.5%)
MLCF 44.97 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.36%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.67%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
PIBTL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIOC 103.85 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.82%)
POWER 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
PPL 89.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PSO 215.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.14%)
STPL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (3.56%)
UNITY 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 14.06 (0.31%)
BR30 23,227 Increased By ▲ 65.32 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 60.62 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,180 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soyabean futures hit new 6-1/2-year high

Reuters Updated 01 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures rallied to a fresh 6-1/2 year high on Wednesday despite the resolution of an Argentine labor strike that had delayed export shipments as investors turned their focus to dry weather that threatened South America’s soya crops.

The benchmark CBOT March soyabean futures contract settled 4-1/2 cents higher at $13.00-1/2 per bushel, after peaking at $13.06 a bushel, the highest on a continuous basis for the most-active contract since June 23, 2014.

CBOT March soyameal ended $3.50 higher at $427.80 per short ton, while March soyaoil gained 0.11 cent to 41.86 cents per lb.

New life-of-contract highs were posted in all soyabean contracts and most soyameal and soyaoil contracts.

Argentine soyameal and soyaoil factories went back into production on Wednesday after a 20-day strike by oilseed workers was ended late the night before by a new wage contract for the coming year, union and industry sources said.

Soyabeans remain supported by worries over dry conditions in Argentina and Brazil.—Reuters

CBOT soyabean futures hit new 6-1/2-year high

UK leaves EU single market

Investors show Rs186bn in bank accounts

IMF links extension to stringent conditions

KTP could face delay in execution prospects

Pak-Afghan trade talks go nowhere

Fuel prices go up

China’s first vaccine hustled to market as race to inoculate 1.3bn speeds up

Enforcement of the PFM Act 2019: Finance Division told to form ‘internal audit policy board’

Gibraltar to join Schengen as Spain, UK ink 11th-hour deal

FPCCI election for post of president: Mangoon declared winner; Tawab challenges result

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.