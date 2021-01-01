CBOT corn higher

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures notched a fresh 6-1/2-year high on Wednesday in a 13th straight session of gains as major supplier Argentina suspended exports and as dry conditions in South America threatened crops there and in Brazil.

March corn futures hit a contract high of $4.76 a bushel and settled 8-1/2 cents higher at $4.74-1/2 a bushel. It was the highest level for a most-active contract since May 23, 2014.

Life-of-contract highs were reached in most contract months. Corn pushed to session highs late in the day after Argentina’s agriculture ministry said it would suspend corn exports until March 1 to ensure domestic supplies.—Reuters