Pakistan

2020 proved lucky for mafias only: JI chief

Recorder Report Updated 01 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that 2020 proved lucky for mafias in Pakistan who multiplied their wealth by creating fake crises of sugar, flour, petrol and other commodities only due to the sheer negligence of the PTI government.

Talking to media after addressing a training workshop for the teachers and students at Mansoora on Thursday, he said although the government tried to set every example of bad governance during the entire year, the damage created to education, health and agriculture sectors seemed irreparable.

Educational institutional were lying closed for the entire year, causing severe loss to the learning of students but no plan was developed to cope with the challenge and minimize the educational losses, he said.

Besides education, the health and agriculture sectors were also on the verge of collapse, he said, adding at a time when the different countries started vaccination program, hospital in Pakistan were even deprived of the basic facilities for patients and PPEs for medical professionals and staff.

The prices of agricultural inputs were touching the skies and the government left in the state of peril around 100 million people dependent on agriculture, he said.

The PTI chairman used to say he would prefer committing suicide over picking begging bowl and taking loans from any country after coming into power but his government broke all previous records of taking foreign loans as it took $4.7 billion alone in past five months (July to November), he said.

The PTI claim to bring “change” remained limited to change the nomenclature of the ministers and repeated transfers and postings in bureaucracy, he said, adding it made thousands jobless instead of providing employment to 10 million youth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

