New Year 2021 celebrations: 160 police teams patrol all major roads of Lahore

LAHORE: The city police on Thursday constituted nearly 160 teams to take action against people showing rowdy behaviour during the New Year’s 2021 celebrations across the metropolis.

In this regard, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh said that these teams have been provided motorbikes that would patrol all the major thoroughfares of the city including Mall Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard (Gulberg), Ferozepur Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Canal Road and GT Road.

According to Umer, the chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore has also been directed to seize/impound motorbikes and rickshaws without silencer. “More than 1,500 wardens including 82 inspectors will be deputed on the New Year’s night,” he said, adding that one-wheelers and persons involved in rash driving will be sent behind bars instead of issuance of fine tickets (challans).

“Vehicles without number plates or having tinted glasses will also be seized,” he said and appealed to the people, particularly parents to not let their (underage) children take out vehicles on the streets on this occasion.

“In case of death of a one-wheeler or an underage kid, parents would be responsible as it is their prime responsibility to educate them about the sensitivity of the situation and traffic laws,” he added.

Meanwhile, City Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Faraz Ahmed while addressing a press conference here on Thursday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of fireworks by arresting a suspected supplier. He said the suspect, identified as Ashfaq, was arrested upon acting on a tip.

“On the indication of Ashfaq, the police raided a warehouse and seized fireworks approximately worth around Rs 2.2 million,” the SP said, adding that the suspect was planning to supply these fireworks to different parts of the metropolis with the help of his accomplices, who are on the run but raids were being conducted for their early arrests.

