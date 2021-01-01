China to provide over 1m doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday assured China’s commitment to provide over one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use.

The Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister stated this during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that China had made remarkable achievement in developing Covid-19 vaccines, adding that the phase-III clinical trials of China’s vaccine were progressing well in Pakistan.

He maintained that the government had approved Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan, and expressed hope for its early availability from China.

“Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that China would work to provide over one million doses of the vaccine to Pakistan for emergency use,” the statement added.

“In order to reaffirm the depth and breadth of Pakistan and China’s “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone call… The call lasted for an hour,” it stated

During the conversation, it stated views were exchanged on Covid-19, bilateral relations, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan was committed to “One-China” policy and firmly supported China on issues of its core interest including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and South China Sea.

Qureshi underscored that the deep-rooted relationship between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The foreign minister underlined that both Pakistan and China were making strenuous efforts to contain and combat the Covid-19 and, in that regard, had established various mechanisms which were playing a useful role in controlling the pandemic, resuming economic growth and restoring supply chains across the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about India’s aggressive posture in the region and how New Delhi’s bellicose and irresponsible policies were imperiling regional peace and stability.

The foreign minister also emphasized that Pakistan and China must continue to closely coordinate efforts to advance the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a transformational project, and the BRI and the CPEC would become the hub of trade and economic activity, sustainable development and greater people-to-people exchanges.

He underlined that Pakistan and China were taking relevant measures for timely completion of the CPEC projects.

He underscored that the 10th JCC meeting, to be held shortly, would play an instrumental role in that regard.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed satisfaction over Pakistan and China’s cooperation on regional and international issues, and reaffirmed the vitality of the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, which remained unaffected by the vicissitudes of the regional and international developments and continued to move from strength to strength. He expressed hope that the next year would witness further deepening of the Pakistan-China time-tested relationship.

Both foreign ministers agreed to maintain strategic communication and consultation, at all levels, to promote mutual goals of peace and stability in the region and beyond, and expressed commitment to further strengthening all-round cooperation and taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level for shared benefit of the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021